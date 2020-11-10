1/1
Micaela (Ornelas) De Cordova
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Micaela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A graveside service for Micaela Ornelas De Cordova, 77, of Portales, will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Portales Cemetery.  Alberto Esquivel, Jr., Joel Belloc, Manuel Belloc, Levy Cordova, Arnulfo Esquivel, Jr. and Jesus Ruvalcaba will serve as pallbearers. 
Micaela Ornelas De Cordova was born on September 29, 1943, in Cuchiyo Parado, Chihuahua, Mexico to the home of Juanita (Yanez) and Alcario Ornelas, and passed from this life on November 9, 2020, in Midland, TX. 
Micaela grew up in Mexico and has lived in Portales for the past 41 years.  She enjoyed working in her yard.  She loved to sing with her husband.  She was a very loving and caring mother, sister and grandmother.
Micaela is survived by her children, Alberto Esquivel, Arnulfo Esquivel, Josefina Belloc, Juanita Pacheco and Yolanda Ruvalcaba; 22 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Ramon Ornelas and Manuel Ornelas; and two sisters, Gloria Ornelas and Ramona Ornelas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Esequiel Cordova and her parents.

Services under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc., 500 E Third St, Portales, NM 88130, 575-356-4455, wheelermortuary.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wheeler Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved