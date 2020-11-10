A graveside service for Micaela Ornelas De Cordova, 77, of Portales, will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Portales Cemetery. Alberto Esquivel, Jr., Joel Belloc, Manuel Belloc, Levy Cordova, Arnulfo Esquivel, Jr. and Jesus Ruvalcaba will serve as pallbearers.
Micaela Ornelas De Cordova was born on September 29, 1943, in Cuchiyo Parado, Chihuahua, Mexico to the home of Juanita (Yanez) and Alcario Ornelas, and passed from this life on November 9, 2020, in Midland, TX.
Micaela grew up in Mexico and has lived in Portales for the past 41 years. She enjoyed working in her yard. She loved to sing with her husband. She was a very loving and caring mother, sister and grandmother.
Micaela is survived by her children, Alberto Esquivel, Arnulfo Esquivel, Josefina Belloc, Juanita Pacheco and Yolanda Ruvalcaba; 22 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Ramon Ornelas and Manuel Ornelas; and two sisters, Gloria Ornelas and Ramona Ornelas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Esequiel Cordova and her parents.
