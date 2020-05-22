A private, family only Mass of the Resurrection for Miguel G. Abarca, 94, of Portales, will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Tues., May 26, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church with Deacon Roberto Herrera officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Jesse Arbaca, David Arbaca, Manuel Abarca, Fernando Rubalcaba, David Abarca, Jr., and Steve Villanueva serving as pallbearers. All his grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Due the current limitations on large gatherings, the service and graveside committal will be live streamed as an accommodation to those who cannot attend in person. To view the service simply go to wheelermortuary.net, and click on Mr. Abarca's obituary. At the bottom of his obituary
Miguel G. Abarca was born Jan. 5, 1926 in Ario De Rayon, Mexico to the home of Maria (Garcia) and Miguel Abarca, and died at his home west of Portales early on the morning of May 21, 2020. On May 23, 1943 in Ario De Rayon, Mexico, he was married to Ramona Solis. They came to the United States in 1956, and settled in Santee, CA where he began working in the dairy industry. Many people go to California to find their dreams, but in 1979, he left California and came to New Mexico to pursue his dream of owning his own dairy. In 1982 he started his dairy in the Dora area. In 1984, they moved to a dairy west of Portales, which he ran until his retirement in 1999. At that time they moved to their current home on the Bethel road.
Mr. Abarca was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He enjoyed buying Lotto Scratch tickets and playing the slot machines.
He is survived by Ramona, his wife of just two days short of 77 years; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse and Dyann Abarca of Portales, Manuel and Flora Abarca of LaQuinta, CA and David and Guadalupe Abarca of Portales; four daughters and sons-in-law, Juanita and Fernando Ruvalcaba of Clovis, NM, Socorro and Jorge Ochoa of Portales, Ramona and Alfredo Garcia of Oklahoma City, OK and Sandra and Steve Villanueva of Portales; a daughter-in-law, Gina (Mrs. Miguel III) Abarca of Wilcox, AZ; 32 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Luis Abarca of Ramona, CA and Francisco Abarca of Bonita, CA; three sisters, Guadalupe Bueno of Chula Vista, CA, Esperanza Alvarez of Temecula, CA and Maria Garcia of San Ysidro, CA; as well as a number of nieces and nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Alfredo Abarca and Jesus Abarca and by a son, Miguel Abarca III and a daughter and son-in-law, Maria Luisa and Richard Byrd.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.