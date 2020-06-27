Mikayla Mia Moore, 16 of Clovis, NM passed away on June 20 , 2020 at Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. The rosary will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 911 Merriwether in Clovis, NM. The funeral mass will follow immediately after the rosary at 10:00 am. A graveside service will then be held at Lawn Haven Memorial Garden.Mikayla was born to Gregory Moore and Tanya Willmot on April 8 2004. At age 4, Mikayla came to live with her Nana Janice Davis, her Dada Clyde Davis, and her auntie Amanda Moore. During her short time on earth she never turned down a chance for adventure. She experienced snorkeling, scuba diving, snow skiing, zip lining, boogie boarding and horseback riding. She played with the manatees, dolphins and kissed a sting ray. She spent time at Disney World, Universal Studios, Mt. Rushmore and also attended a Pirate's baseball game. She was able to experience both oceans and Lake Erie. She hated to ride in a car but loved the destination.At Clovis Christian School, she was picked to sing a solo as she had near perfect pitch. She created a color portrait of Martin Luther King and was awarded for her work at the MLK breakfast. She was a member of Clovis Swim Team and qualified at the state level. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she attended CCD. Last summer she worked at Wienerschnitzel and most recently at Sonic Drive In.The love of her life, she named Lorenzo Rey Moore. She was a role model to other young mothers. She had the dream of becoming a cosmetologist in the future. Mikayla had a wicked sense of humor and cared deeply for others. When she got paid, she would buy meals for the homeless. In her lifetime she was best friends to Elizabeth Lakin, Alexis Austin and Amelia Hollis.Mikayla was an organ donor and her gifts saved three peoples' lives.She is preceded in death by her father Gregory Don Moore, her great grandparents Everett and Dora Hagelgantz, Thelda and Donnie Poor, Gail Moore, and Arlene Davis.Survivors include son Lorenzo Rey Moore, grandparents Clyde and Janice Davis, aunt and Godmother Amanda Moore, brother Jason Moore and Godfather Ron Kos. Great aunts and uncles, Penny and Howard Phillips, Cinda and Don Goodner, Larry McQueen and Michael Bronstein. Additional grandparents are Terry and Kym Moore, stepmother Kristin Moore, PopPop Clyde Davis Sr., and Mimi Carol Hagelgantz. Mikayla is also survived by her mother Tanya Willmot, Joshua Willmot (Camille), Elighio Rodriquez and Isaiah Willmott, three nieces, one nephew and numerous extended family in the US and England. She was also blessed by her large "ohana" who helped in her raising.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Muffley Funeral Home. The services will be live streamed at the following.