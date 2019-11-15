|
Mike Bargas, 64, of Portales, New Mexico went to be with Jesus on November 11, 2019.
Mikes hobbies were hunting, fishing, watching westerns, welding and metal work. Mike thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren, attending all sporting events for his grandchildren, and spending time with his beautiful family. He worked for the Santa Fe railroad for eleven years. After, he was self-employed.
Mike is preceded in death by his mom, Gloria and father Gene. He is also preceded by two brothers, Teddy and David.
Mike is survived by his incredible wife Joann Bargas, sons; Chris (Sheri) Bargas, Jimmy (Adrienne) Bargas, daughter; Amanda (Carlos) Delgado, sister; Gloria McDowell, 10 wonderful grandchildren; Jonathan, Christopher, Brianna, Alexis, Hope, Cambree, Carlos, Alyssa, Michael James, and Makayla.
Funeral services for Mike will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10am in the Steed Todd Chapel. Burial will follow immediately after at Mission Garden Cemetery.
Funeral services in care by Steed Todd funeral home, 800 E Manana blvd, Clovis, NM 88101.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 17, 2019