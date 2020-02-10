Home

Mike Joe Marshall


1940 - 2020
Mike Joe Marshall, 79 of Surprise, Az passed away February 6th 2020 after a battle with COPD. Mike was born October 1, 1940 to Martin and Eta Marshall in Ukiah, California. He was preceded in death by his father Martin, mother Eta and his brother Roger. Mike was survived by his son Scott (Sherri) of Phoenix, daughter Tiffany (Nathan) of Surprise Az, and their mother Brenda Marshall. 9 grandchildren Heather (Frank) Santella, Joshua (Sarah) Rygg, Michael Marshall, Paige Mathias, Jared (Jaclyn) Rygg, Jessica Rygg, Zane Cups, Eve Cups, Max Cups and 7 great grandchildren Scarlett, Fiona, Loriann, Sawyer, Tristyn, Kenny, Nova.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 12, 2020
