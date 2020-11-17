1/1
Mike Wieland
1963 - 2020
Mike Wieland, 57 of Texico, New Mexico passed away at his home on November 15, 2020. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held 11 :00 A.M. CDT Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Ron Smiley Memorial Chapel of HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona. All arrangements by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona and Muffley Funeral Home of Clovis.
Mike was born February 10, 1963, in Tyler, Texas to Jerry Wieland and Betty Carol King. He later married his wife Dee on June 20, 1981 in Clovis.
Mike was a general contractor, environmental specialist, and business owner. He was a member of the Elks Lodge of Clovis and Portales for 33 years. He loved to hunt, put on fireworks displays, and collecting, but above all spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister-Deana Silvers and step-father Larry King.
Those to carry on his legacy include his wife, Dee of Texico; 1 son, Brandon Wieland and wife Milissa of Texico; 1 daughter, Shay McKelvain and husband Jeremy of Clovis; 1 sister, Shari Fain and husband Eddie Dean of Clovis; grandchildren, Gavin, Kambrie, Kailie, Averi, Kelsie, Klohie; along with many nieces and nephews.
You may send condolences to the family and sign the online guest book at: www.hansardfamily.com or www.muffleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hansard Family Funeral Home - Friona
815 Main St.
Friona, TX 79035
806-247-2729
