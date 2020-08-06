1/1
Mildred Joan (Pruitt) Baldwin
1940 - 2020
Mildred Joan Baldwin, 79, of Clovis, NM passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Faith Christian Family Church.
Joan was born July 28, 1940 in Clovis, NM to Elma Monroe Pruitt and Loren Mildred Taylor Pruitt. She married Stanley J. Baldwin March 2, 1958 in Clovis, NM. She worked at the Mountain Bell Telephone Company. After leaving the telephone company she owned All Occasions Desserts by Joan. She was a member of Faith Christian Family Church.
Survivors include: her children; Keith (Anne) Baldwin, Tenesa (Larry) Reid, and Timothy (Melissa) Baldwin, brother; Harold L. (Sharon) Pruitt, two sisters; Patricia (Keith) Paxton and Connie (Dale) Kalich, nine grandchildren; Michael (Sarai) Baldwin, Jonathan (Racheal) Baldwin, Darell (Sarah) Reid, Matthew (Darci) Baldwin, Cambre Reid, Bryan Reid, Lorissa (Bradly) Smoot, Heather Baldwin, and Micah (AJ) Gallegos, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and kids who adopted her as their Granny or Mom. She was preceded in death by: her husband; Stanley J. Baldwin, parents; Elma and Loren Pruitt, mother-in-law; Easter Baldwin, great-granddaughter; Eden Jade Baldwin, brother; Duane Pruitt, and sister-in-law; Sandi Pruitt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
