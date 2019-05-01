Millard Arnold, 86, of Portales passed away at 6:35 am, Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1932, in Fort Sumner, NM to John W. and Maggie Mae (Handley) Arnold. He married Vera VanWinkle on December 10, 1955, in Portales.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years; Vera Arnold of Portales, NM, daughter; Pam (Ralph) Jones of Stockton, CA, four sons; Doug Arnold, Greg (Sissy) Arnold of Portales, NM, Scott (Sherry) Arnold of Ruidoso, NM, and Todd (Dawn) Arnold of Canutillo, TX, nine grandchildren; Shayne (Patty) Zurilgen of Stockton, CA, Jasson Zurilgen of Seattle, WA, Nadia McAlister of Lubbock, TX, Ammie (Kyle) Davis of Duran, NM, Justin (Emily) Arnold of Albuquerque, NM, Kristi (Jason) Kirkpatrick of Maryville, MO, Jared (Brittany) Arnold of Tularosa, NM, Chelsie (Lukas) Pickard of Ruidoso, NM, eight great-grandchildren; Alison (Paul) Garza, Carolyn (Justin) Neff of Belen, NM, Ty Arnold, Wyatt Davis of Duran, NM, Ernie McAlister of Los Lunas, NM, Emmea Schettino of Clovis, NM, Raeley Kirkpatrick of Maryville, MO, Reimington Arnold of Tularosa, NM, and Bryce Arnold of Albuquerque, NM, and two great-great-grandchildren; Aliah Garza and Jayden Neff of Belen, NM.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Al Arnold and JW Arnold, two sisters; Katie Harrison and Marty Howard, daughter; Debra Wynell, and several nephews.

Millard served in the Military from October 1951 to October 1955 and was a disabled Veteran.

Millard was known and loved by all that knew him in Portales. He worked for Bynum Motors for years as a mechanic, as well as farming south of town around the Tinsley Crossing area. After leaving Bynum Motors to focus on farming he still mechaniced at night in his garage. After farming for years, he and Vera moved back to town and mechaniced for Poynor White's, then ENMU before retiring. After retiring he worked on lawn mowers in his backyard for people in Portales and surrounding areas.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .

Thank you to all the nurses and staff at Heartland & Kindred Hospice,for their care and support in taking care of Millard since January of 2018.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 100 S. Avenue C., Portales, NM, with Pastor David McFadden officiating.

