|
|
Molly Duran, 66, of Portales, NM passed away February 11, 2020, at UT Southwestern, Dallas, Texas. The rosary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 9:30 am, at St. Helen's Catholic Church, Portales, NM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 am, at St. Helen's Catholic Church with Father Eli Valdez officiating. Burial will follow at Portales Cemetery. Angelo Aragon, Kaiden Gutierrez, Jon-Erik Shelly, Orlando Shelly, Matthew Shelly, and Jason Garcia will serve as pallbearers.
Molly was born January 14, 1954, in Portales, NM, to Orlando Garcia and Vitalia Lovato Garcia. On August 7, 1971, she married Phillip E. Duran in Portales, NM. Molly was a homemaker and a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church of Portales. She enjoyed her grandchildren and family the most. She was cherished by all her family and friends.
Survivors include: her husband, Phillip E. Duran; son, Phillip (Lisa) Duran, Jr.; daughter, Vicki Duran; mother, Vitalia Lovato Garcia; brother, Orlando Garcia, Jr.; three sisters: Josie (Ysidro) Gonzales, Theresa LeAnn Garcia, and Lillie (Bill) Shelly; grandchildren: Briana (Westen) Stroup, Angelo (Kiera) Aragon, LaShay (Garth) Dotson, Ashley Aragon, and Paige Duran; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Orlando Garcia, and sister, Virginia Lucero.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 16, 2020