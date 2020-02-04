|
Memorial services for Monica Holbrook, 80, of Portales will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Faith In Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor Gary Piepkorn officiating.
Monica Jean Holbrook was born February 7, 1939, in Brookings, SD to the home of Viola (Fussner) and Lyle Sundet, and died at her home in Portales early on the morning of January 30, 2020. She spent her childhood in Brookings until the age of 12 when her father, who was in the Army, was stationed in Germany. In 1956, her father was stationed in Japan, and she graduated from Yokahama High School in 1957. When the family moved to CA, she met Christopher Holbrook, and they became engaged and were married on September 20, 1959. While living there she graduated from Stockton Junior College. Mr. Holbrook, who was in the Army, was stationed in Germany for three years. During the early 1960's while her husband was serving in Vietnam, she moved back to CA to stay with her parents. After his retirement, he took a job with a helicopter corporation, and they continued moving around the western United States for several years. For part of that time while they were living in OR, she worked as a teacher's aide. That was a favorite time of her life, working with young children. Finally, he took a position in LA where they lived until 1990. At that time they moved to Portales to make their home.
From her childhood she loved horses. Her favorite horse was a former race horse, Golden Jet. She was heartbroken when she died in 2005 at the age of 32. She and her husband were devout Christians and members of the Lutheran church. After moving to Portales, they worked to start the local congregation, Faith In Christ Lutheran Church. She always enjoyed doing arts and crafts. Mrs. Holbrook loved going to garage sales and finding treasures.
She is survived by Christopher, her husband of over 60 years of Portales; two sons and a daughter-in-law, John and Patricia Holbrook of Portales and Mark Holbrook of Albuquerque; a daughter, Jean Holbrook; ten grandchildren including, Sean, Benjamin and Miguel; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Jim Wyrick of Petaluma, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Kelli Holbrook who died Jan. 24, 2020 and a brother, John Sundet.
Arrangements under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary, 575-356-4455 www.wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 5, 2020