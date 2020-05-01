Myrtie Vasti (Warren) Pipkin
1922 - 2020
Myrtie Vasti Warren Pipkin, 97, of Clovis, NM passed away at her home. A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Vasti was born May 23, 1922 in O'Donnell, TX to William R. Warren and Nora Ann Halmark Warren. She married Sidney Pipkin on June 1, 1946 in Lubbock, TX. Vasti enjoyed taking care of their kids, their home, yardwork, and gardening.
Survivors include: her children, Sherrie (Scott) Richards, Stan (Terry) Pipkin, Scott (Becky) Pipkin, Spencer (Valerie) Pipkin; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, her brother, Bill Warren; and family friend and caregiver, Sharon Dallas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sid Pipkin; her parents, WR and Nora Warren; two brothers, Wayne and Robert; and two sisters, Verdie Mae and Alma Fae.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
