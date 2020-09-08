1/1
Nancy (Robles) Crisp
1943 - 2020
Nancy Crisp, a long time resident of Clovis, NM, went to be with her maker on April 1, 2020. She was born to Clemente and Mary Robles on September 13, 1943, in Clovis, NM.
Nancy enjoyed watching her soap operas and caring for her grandchildren, whom she loved very much.
Nancy was survived by: her children; Judy and John Crisp of the home, Jimmy and Larry, and Gary (Sandra) Crisp all of Clovis, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, three brothers; Lawrence (Linda) Robles, Johnny Robles and Peter (Ermina) Robles, three sisters; Carmen Burnett, Lola (Chris) Bryant and Bertha Robles (Tony), all of Clovis, NM. She was preceded in death by: her parents; Clemente and Mary Robles, one sister; Viola Guerra, one brother; Henry Robles and one brother-in-law; Gene Crisp whom she loved like a son.
Cremation has taken place and a small memorial service will be held at a later date.
To everyone that knew and loved our mom, it was her wish not to have a funeral. All we ask for is your love and prayers.

Love all her children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to
Muffley Funeral Home
575-762-4435,
www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
