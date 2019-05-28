Memorial services for Nancy (Armstrong) Roberts will be held Friday May 31, 2019 at 1pm at the 21st Street Church of Christ (1720 W 21st Street Clovis, NM).

Nancy was born on February 14, 1944 in Las Cruces NM to Foy & Lorraine Armstrong. At a young age her family moved to Moriarty, NM, where they started the family farm. Nancy graduated high school at Moriarty and earned her BA and MA Education degrees from ENMU Portales, NM. Her lifelong occupation was teaching first and second grade at Farwell TX elementary for 34 years. Nancy loved her students and they loved her. She also served her community as a volunteer EMT before her retirement.

Nancy passed from this life May 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She is preceded in death by her parents Foy & Lorraine Armstrong, her brother Robert Armstrong, and her husband Willie Roberts.

Nancy is survived by her sister Betty Wilson, of Nebraska; her sister Mary Elliott & husband Tommy of Meade Kansas; her brother Bryan Armstrong & wife Teresa of Stanley NM; her son David Burch & wife Erinn of Clovis NM; and her daughter Sherry Burch of Clovis NM. Nancy's grandchildren were her pride and joy: Jacob Adkins, Connor Burch, Josh Burch, Jolei Burch, and Morgan Burch –all of Clovis, NM. She also leaves behind many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to the Farwell Volunteer Fire Dept. (PO Box 879 Farwell, TX 79325). Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 29, 2019