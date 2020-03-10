|
Nathalie "Tootsie" Stewart, age 90 of Clovis, NM passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Lubbock Heart Hospital, in Lubbock. Celebration of Life, will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N Thornton Street, Clovis. Cremation has taken place, and private burial will be held at a later date.
Nathalie was born November 6, 1929 in Muleshoe, TX to Thomas William Watson and DeNettie Elizabeth (Bates) Watson. She married Roy H. Stewart Sr. November 19, 1978 in Lubbock, TX. Nathalie worked as the Office Manager for Chuck's Spraying Service and then was the owner of Bud's Trading Post for 20 years. She will be remembered as a great mother, grandmother, and Christian lady. She enjoyed life, including cooking, singing, and playing the piano and organ.
Survivors include: her companion; Eddie Miller, daughter; Vici (Jack) Dendy of Clovis, NM, son; Ted (Patti) Stallings of Clovis, NM, four grandchildren; Chris (Katie) Dendy, Mecca (Justin) Fowler, Crystal (Chris) Curbo, and Cameron (Tayley) Stallings, two brothers; W.T. (Pat) Watson of Weatherford, TX and Bufford (Darleen) Watson of San Antonio, TX, sister; Naomi Sanders of Decator, TX, 11 grandchildren; Wyld Stallings, Spire Stallings, Ethan Curbow, Landon Curbow, River Fowler, Zaylie Fowler, Haddon Dendy, Hudson Dendy, Hannah Dendy, Lauren May, and Lindsey May. She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas and DeNettie Watson, two brothers; Delbert Watson and Leo Watson, and husband; Rev. Roy Stewart.
Family request memorial contributions to the .
