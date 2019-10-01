|
Natividad Gonzales, age 92, of Clovis, NM passed away at her home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Natividad was born November 1, 1926 at Alamo, NM, to the home of Lucio Zamora and the Former Amada Lopez.
Natividad grew up and attended school in Alamo and graduated from Fort Sumner High School. She married Rumaldo S. Gonzales on December 6, 1953, at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fort Sumner, New Mexico. Over the years she worked for various local businesses including; Scully's Pharmacy, Howe's Pharmacy, and Teeter's Clothing. Most recently she was a Education Assistant with the Fort Sumner Schools. Natividad also taught English as a second language and assisted people in becoming U.S. citizens. She was a member of the National Education Association.
In her free time she enjoyed sewing, quilting, needle point as well as being outdoors gardening and working in her yard. She was a member of the Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Fort Sumner. She loved spending time with and cooking for her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers; Eliseo "Lolo" Zamora, Mariano Zamora, and Benjamin Zamora; a sister, Elvira Benoist; and a nephew Tommy Benoist.
Survivors include her husband Rumaldo Gonzales of the family home in Clovis; a daughter Stefanie Brady and husband Shannon of Clovis, NM and their children; Toby Brady, Sarah and Josh Bumgarner, and Shay and Trey Roberts; a son, Ricardo Gonzales and wife Loretta of Albuquerque, NM and their children; Melissa and Robert Burgess, Amy and Mike Sanchez, Melinda and Chris Backen, Ricardo Gonzales, and Johnelle Gonzales along with fourteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings; a brother, Telesfor Zamora; three sisters, Silveria Crespin, Lola Cornejo, and Betty Gonzales along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Holy Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Fort Sumner with Fr. Sotero A. Sena officiating. Interment will follow at the Fort Sumner Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Ricardo Gonzales, Jarid Mills, Robert Crespin, Tim Benoist, Christopher Zimmerman, and Daniel Cornejo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. To place an online tribute or sign the guest book go to www.chavezfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 2, 2019