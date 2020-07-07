Nealie Mae Anthony nee' Slaughter was born in the Spring of 1949, on the 31st of March in Clovis, New Mexico and here she lived the majority of her days. Her mother named her Nealie Mae but most all knew the strong and fiery lady as Nita Mae. She was the daughter of Nelson Slaughter Sr. and Maybelle Gowans Slaughter of Waco, TX. It was a mild early morning day on June 30th, in Dallas, TX when she departed this life in the year 2020.

She married the late Grady Anthony Sr. and provided her parents with their only grandchildren, as her sister and brother did not have any natural children of their own. She was a homemaker looking after her kids the best way she could. She is survived by her children; Steve Leon Anthony, Carol Daneen Anthony Knight, Grady Anthony Jr., III and Ramona Kay Anthony Vernon, all born and raised in Clovis.

In 2012, she moved to Dallas with her youngest child; Ramona and it was here that her loving and dependable granddaughter; Tainisha Rochelle Odongo nee' Anthony, helped care for her. We will always love our mother despite the challenges she faced in life.

She is preceded in death by her little brother; Curtis Slaughter, whom she was very close to and loved dearly. Her late stepfather; Roosevelt Large, who accepted her and helped her mother; Maybelle care throughout his life in their home. She is survived by Alice Mae Gowans Benjamin of Phoenix, AZ and her sister; Dorothy Jean Slaughter Colbert of Dallas, TX. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous relatives on both sides of her parentage.

To her cousins, friends, other relatives, to any and all, past and present who TRULY loved her –



Thank You.



~ her Children





