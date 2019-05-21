|
|
Nellie Thompkins age 85, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center, in Lubbock, TX. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at Kingswood Methodist Church, 2600 N Main Street, Clovis at 10:00AM MST with Pastor Bill Case officiating. Burial to follow at Sunset Terrace Cemetery, in Farwell, TX. Jeff Holland, Jerry Ray Clark, Scott Pierce, Tommy Boarman, Garrison Clark, Hayden Holland will serve as pallbearers.
Nellie was born on July 7, 1933 to R.B Summers and Ollie May (Smith) Summers, in Farwell, TX. She married Donald Edward Thompkins on December 31, 1955 in Portales, NM. Nellie enjoyed watching FOX News, going bowling, oil painting, and dancing.
Survivors include; two daughters; Kecia Holland (Jeff) of Clovis, NM, Kimberly Clark (Jerry Ray) of Austin, TX, sister; Elaine Horton of Edmond, OK, brother; Jerry Summers (Pam) of Lubbock, TX, three grandchildren; Sawyer Clark, Garrison Clark, Hayden Holland. She is preceded in death by her parents; R.B and Ollie Summers, husband; Donald Thompkins, son; Rikki Don Thompkins, two brothers; Clarence Summers, Don Summers.
Memorial contributions may be made to; ; 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, Donate by phone: 1-800-AHA-USA1
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 22, 2019