Norman Pike "Hoot" Blakeley, 61 of Lake Sumner, New Mexico passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas following an illness. He was born March 8, 1958, in Roswell, NM to the home of Clifford Blakeley and the former Ruth Ann Crawford. Hoot grew up and attended schools in Roswell, graduating from Goddard High School in 1976.
Norman made his home in the Fort Sumner area and was a licensed electrician. He owned and operated Blakeley Electric. Hoot was a long time member of the Lake Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, and a excellent cook, and would help cook sunrise breakfast for special occasions at the church.
Family was very important to Norman. He enjoyed the outdoors boating, fishing and four wheeling with his nephews. Hoot loved his dogs and shared that with his nephews, teaching them how to train and care for dogs. He will be remembered for his quiet kindness, smile and his laughter.
Norman is preceded in death by his father Clifford Blakeley on March 15, 2019. Survivors include his mother, Ruth Ann Blakeley and a sister Pam Graf and husband Del both of Clovis, NM. Also surviving are two nephews; Scott and Rebekah Blakeley of Clovis, NM and Steven and Ashley Blakeley of Amarillo, TX; along with three great nieces; Zoey, Marley, and Gracie Blakeley all of Amarillo, TX.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Fort Sumner with Pastor Marvin Pounds officiating. Serving as honorary bearers will be Steven Blakeley, Scott Blakeley, Del Graf, Pat Blakeley, and Chris Ham.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home. (575) 355-2311.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 15, 2020