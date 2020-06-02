Ola Melzine "Zenni" Worm, age 89, of Clovis, New Mexico entered into heaven on May 30, 2020.

Zenni was born April 16, 1931, to parents Sylvester Banister and Pearl (German) Banister. Zenni grew up in New Mexico and Oklahoma but her roots were always set in Floyd, New Mexico.

Zenni was one of triplets, and was raised with 17 siblings.

Zenni married Albert K. Worm in September of 1956. They began and created a family, raising 2 sons and 1 daughter in Clovis, NM.

Zenni was the general manager of Cooks Truck Stop for 52 years, and was dearly loved by all who knew her. Zenni was the matriarch of her family, keeping everyone together and enjoying large loud holidays with the many, many family members she had.

Zenni was a friend to all, helped anyone she could, and loved to cook. Zenni would provide for everyone who walked into Cooks. She would help the homeless community, and anyone who was struggling and hungry. Zenni would provide exceptionally large meals for anyone she welcomed into her home. Zenni was the glue of her family, providing care and love for all of her siblings, and their children. Zenni would leave work, even at age 89, and stop by her kids and grandkids houses every day. Zenni took great pride in her family, and loved them unconditionally.

Zenni Worm truly touched the lives of everyone that she met, and made her mark in this world.

Zenni is preceded in death by her Husband, parents, daughter Gloria Bock, as well as 14 siblings.

Zenni is survived by 2 sons; Keith Worm, and Danny Tipton, 7 beautiful grandchildren; Shannon, Shane, Larissa, Dusty, Stefanie, Zachary, and Parker. Zenni is also survived by 16 wonderful great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and 2 siblings; Chock and Alma.

Visitation services for Zenni Worm will be held on Thursday June 4, and Friday June 5, 2020 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Steed Todd Funeral Home located at 800 East Manana Blvd. Clovis, NM 88101.

A Memorial service in Zennis honor will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 10:00am at the 21st Street Church of Christ in Clovis, NM. A lunch will follow at Cooks for all who attend.

The family of Zenni would like everyone to please bring their favorite photo of Zenni to the luncheon at Cooks, so they may scan it and keep your favorite memories of Zenni close to their hearts as well.

Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral home



