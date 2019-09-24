|
|
Olan Dee Clements beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, in Clovis, N.M. He was 91 years old.
Olan Dee Clements was born October 29, 1927, to two young parents, Ruth and Dee Clements in Paducah, Texas. The family moved to Baileyboro in January 1931 where they lived in a tent their first year. They resided in Baileyboro for fifteen years. In 1945, the Clements' moved to a farm north of Muleshoe.
Olan attended school in Baileyboro and Muleshoe. He was attending high school in Muleshoe when he answered the call and joined the Army Air Corps. He was stationed in Nagoya in post-WWII occupied Japan.
Upon returning from the Army Air Corps, Olan married Thelma Truelock of Muleshoe in April 1949. They moved to Roswell where Olan became an apprentice bricklayer. Their oldest child, Vickie, was born in Roswell in 1951. Shortly after that, they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Two more children, Delane and Kevin, were born in Albuquerque. He continued to work in until about age 75 when he retired.
While visiting his aging parents, he met another Muleshoe woman, Nona Marlow. They were married in January 1999. They lived in Albuquerque until he retired and then moved to Muleshoe.
In 2017 Olan moved back to New Mexico and enjoyed his time at Wheatfields and the Retirement Ranch in Clovis. He enjoyed playing 42, eating ice cream and dancing at the socials.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Dee Clements, his wife Thelma, his brother, Travis and his sister, Wanda Joyce and one great-grandchild, Olan Thomas Gomez. He is survived by his children, Vickie (husband Clark), Delane, and Kevin (wife Nancye), and their families, including seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at, The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, Clovis, at 11:00 a.m. with Dusty Leatherwood officiating. Interment will be at, Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, N.M. on September 30, 2019, at 9:45 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 25, 2019