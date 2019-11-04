|
|
Olen Cole age 77, of Farwell, TX passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his home in Farwell. Cremation has taken place, and memorial services will be held, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, at 11:00AM, with Pastor Hoyt Moore officiating. Burial will follow, at Mission Garden of Memories. Easton Cole, Mike Cole, Kathy Moore, Travis Cole, Kimberly Geldenhuys, and Kristi Kennard will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Olen was born, September 10, 1942, to Troy and Lillie (Elliot) Cole, in Clovis, NM. He liked to train horses for buggies and loved going to the lake.
Survivors include: his daughter; Terri Davis of San Angelo, TX, his son; Clint Cole and his wife Diane, siblings; Kathy Moore and her husband Hoyt of Lucedale, MS, Mike Cole and his wife Marilyn of Farmington, NM, Travis Cole and his wife Cathy, of Mt Vernon, OH, his best friend; Florine Coburn, three grandchildren; Kimberly Geldenhuys and husband Johan, Kristi Kennard and husband Jared, Easton Cole, three great grandchildren; Kyler Miller, Kaleigh Geldenhuys, and Rylee Wallace. He is preceded in death by his parents; Troy and Lillie Cole, son; Jerry Cole, brother; Robert Cole.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the - Lubbock , TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER, 3511 10th St , (800) 227-2345.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home & High Plains Crematory, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 6, 2019