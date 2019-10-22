|
|
Oleta Elizabeth King, age 87, went to be with her savior on October 19,2019 in Clovis, New Mexico.
Oleta was born in Oklahoma City, to parents William Dale Lee and Ora B. (Cutright) Lee.
Oleta attended school in both Hinton and Bridgeport Oklahoma and married Leldon C. King on July 20,1946, with whom she had two beautiful children, son Leldon D. King and daughter Earline K. Sheff.
Oleta worked at the Children's Memorial Hospital for 35 years and was incredibly active in her community. She was involved in the American Legion, VFW, and business and professional women, just to name a few. Oleta loved to square dance and was a member of the Methodist Church.
Oleta will be remembered as fantastic mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was kind, genuinely compassionate, and authentically cared for the people surrounding her.
Services for Mrs. King will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Oklahoma city, OK with John Barrett of CSUMC, Center Street United Methodist Church, of Tucumcari NM, officiating. Services in care by Steed Todd Funeral Home, and Eisenhower Funeral Home in Oklahoma city.
Preceding her in death were her parents; spouse Leldon King; and both brothers, Earl Shanklin, and Ord "Bud" Lee.
Surviving Oleta King is her daughter, Earline Sheff; son, Leldon King; 6 grandkids; 22 great grandkids; and 27 great-great grandkids.
Special thanks to Pastor John Barrett, Pastor Bill Case, Interim Hospice, and all others that have prayed or helped the family during this time.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 23, 2019