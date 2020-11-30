A graveside service for Oliver Ray Cavett, 71, of Amarillo, will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Portales Cemetery with Rev. Danny Sadler officiating. Newell Wortham, Warren Wortham, Wallace Wortham, Rowdy Wortham, Glen Wortham, David Gallegos, Danny Crowley and Jerame Short will serve as pallbearers. Charles Wortham, Sawyer Wortham and Paul Shelvik will be honorary pallbearers.
Oliver Ray Cavett was born on June 20, 1949, in Konawa, OK to the home of Mollie Ann (West) and Oral Roman Cavett, and passed from this life on November 27, 2020, in Amarillo, TX.
Ray graduated from Portales High School in 1967. He went to College in Springfield, MO where he studied Christian Education. Ray married Rosemary Wortham on April 26, 1968, in Portales. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2000. He worked for Frito Lay in the warehouse for two years while in Springfield, then moved back to Portales. He worked at Safeway from 1973-1987, and from 1987-1996 he owned R & R Distributing which carried Little Debbie Snacks. In 1996, he worked for Sara Lee until August 1, 2006, when he opened Sav-A-Lot Appliance Store in Clovis. Ray retired in August 2009.
Ray was a Charter Member of the Daybreak Optimist Club and served terms as President, Secretary and Treasurer. He coached Little League Baseball, and Girl's Softball, both Senior and Junior Divisions. He served on the Board of Directors at the Senior Citizens Center. Ray also taught Sunday School for many years and served as an Elder at Central Christian Church and a Deacon at Bethel and Calvary Baptist Churches.
Ray is survived by his children, Mark Cavett of Portales and Tammy Mullenix and husband Roger of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Megan Gallegos, Erika Barber & husband Lee and David "D.J." Gallegos & wife Mayra all of Amarillo, and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Cavett; his parents, Mollie Ann & Oral Roman Cavett; his brothers, Roman Cavett, Bobby Cavett and Raymond Cavett; and his sisters, Mary Tillman, Marie Hawley, Patricia Cavett.
