Oma Lee (McGaughey) Williams, 93, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Farwell, Texas. Oma Lee was born in Bangs County, Texas to M. B. "Buck" and Zeola McGaughey on December 20, 1926.



She married H. E. "Jack" Williams on August 17, 1946 in Hereford, TX. She was an active member of Melrose Church of Christ. She was a homemaker, amazing mother, and a wonderful grandmother. She had many hobbies, including painting, playing games, sewing, woodworking, and ceramics. She touched the lives of everyone she met.



Oma Lee is survived by her daughters, Kay Lynn Vineyard (Ronnie) of Melrose, New Mexico; Carol Jan Williams-Box of Clovis, New Mexico; son, Howard Lee Williams (Tracy) of Putnam, Oklahoma; sister, Betty Wilcox of Amarillo, Texas; and brother, Travis McGaughey (Ruth) of Wilderado, Texas.



Oma Lee had 10 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren and 1 on the way, all of which she proudly accepted the title Grandma Jack. She also had numerous nieces and nephews.



Oma Lee is preceded in death by her parents, Buck and Zeola McGaughey; and her husband, Jack Williams. She is also preceded by her grandson, Baby Jack Williams, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00PM at Melrose Church of Christ.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Melrose Cemetery Fund are greatly appreciated by the family.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Steed-Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana Blvd, Clovis, New Mexico (575) 763-5541.





