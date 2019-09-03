|
Oneda Joy Dotson, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Temple, TX.
She was born December 11, 1934, to Rollins Leo and Vera Kosack in Sheridan, OR. She married Bernerd "Bernie" Dotson on September 4, 1954, in Vancouver, WA. They opened H&R Block in 1965. And operated until he went to be with the Lord in 1998. Oneda did bookkeeping for several businesses from 1970 to 2000. She opened Joy's Costumes in 1981. She loved sewing, baking and making craft projects, which she entered in the Curry County Fair each year. She ran a prize winning funnel cake booth at the Curry County Fair, motocross and car races. She enjoyed traveling and meeting people on her journey throughout her life. She will be missed by many.
Oneda is survived by one sister, Georgia (Kosack) Herman of Tillamook, OR; 4 children: Carman (Rick) Richard of Clovis, NM, Kevin (Dareathia) Dotson of Clovis, NM, Darwin (Mylissa) Dotson of Vacaville, CA, Marlin (Wanda) Dotson of Kileen, TX; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rollins and Vera Kosack; husband, Bernerd Dotson; 4 sisters; 2 bothers and one grandson.
Memorial services will be held September 7, 2019 at 2:00 at First Christian Church, 1700 N. Main, Clovis, NM. Dr. Kevin Dotson and Rev. Jon Forrest will be presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , St. Jude Children's Hospital or to a cancer .
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 4, 2019