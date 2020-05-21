Orbie L Briney
1940 - 2020
Orbie L. Briney, was born in Paris, AR on November 28, 1940 and passed away on May 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Orbie was a resident of Portales, NM. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Offutt Briney in 2014, his son Bubba Briney in 1994, and brothers Billy and William Dale Briney.
He was the youngest son of Clifford and Maude Briney of Dumas, AR and served in the United States Army, before moving to Carlsbad, NM to work in the Potash Mines. He then moved to Pine Bluff, AR where he worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad, later transferring to Atchison Topeka Santa Fe Railroad in 1977 when he moved his family to Portales, NM. After retiring from the Railroad, he and Carolyn moved to Grenada, Mississippi where Orbie worked at Newsprint South until retiring and returning to Portales.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Shayne Briney and Verna Powell Briney of Portales, NM, daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen Briney Austin and Larry Austin of Rio Rancho, NM. Orbie has three grandchildren, Bradley Briney of, Hessen, Germany, Shyla Briney Mesch of Albuquerque, NM and Tyler Briney of Canyon, TX. Five great- grandchildren: Jayden and Liam Briney of Hessen, Germany and Brody, Alexis and Paxton Mesch of Albuquerque, NM. His brother Don Briney of Bryant, AR and sister Beatrice Daly of Mountain Pine, AR.
Orbie will be laid to rest in Elida, NM and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
