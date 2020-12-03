1/1
Orie Austin Jones
1933 - 2020
Orie Austin Jones of Farwell, Texas went to be with the Lord November 30. 2020, in Friona, Texas.
He was born May 28, 1933, in Kiowa County, Oklahoma, to Austin Jones and Joy (Hicks) Jones. He and his family moved to Farwell when he was a young teen. He graduated from Farwell High School. He married Peggy (Stephens) Neff in 1952, they had four children. After serving in the Army he moved to Farwell and joined the family farm. He retired from farming in 1990. He had a life long passion for Indian history and artifacts. With his knowledge of Indians, he went many times and did presentations to children's classes about Indians. He was an avid and meticulous restorer and collector of antique cars. He was creative, talented and could build or fix anything. He enjoyed bird watching and wildlife. He married Jolene Moses in Portales, NM in 1999. His service will take place at a later date.
He is preceded in death by a son, Tim Austin Jones; his parents, Austin and Joy Jones; and sister, LaMoin Williams.
Orie is survived by his wife, Jolene; his son, Steve Austin Jones (Tammy) of Farwell, Texas; his two daughters, Brenda Williams of Farwell, Texas, Connie Bailey (Gerald) of Clovis, New Mexico; his five grandchildren, Dellani Spradling (Roddy) of Amarillo,Texas, Tiffani Tolleson (Blane) of Farwell, Texas, Brooke Williams of Albuquerque, NM, Brandi Arbuthnot (Cameron) of Amarillo, Texas, Chad Bailey (Amy) of Houston, Texas; and six great-grandchildren, Kara Spradling, Hensen Austin Jones, Layken Spradling, Broxyn Arbuthnot, Everett Arbuthnot and Colin Bailey.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Farwell EMS or Farwell Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 338, Farwell, Texas, 79325. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
104 E Avenue F
Muleshoe, TX 79347
(806) 272-4574
