Funeral services for Pat Terry, 85, of Portales, were held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Gary Coffman and Amy Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Chase McCall, Chad McCall, D. McCall, Aaron Fish, Kent Terry and Kevin Terry serving as pallbearers. All her many friends will act as honorary pallbearers.
Patricia Lee Terry was born July 11, 1935, in Hugo, OK to the home of Cora Agnes (Baldwin) and Harry Arthur Jordan and passed from this life on the afternoon of September 28, 2020, at her home west of Portales. Pat graduated from Portales High School in 1952, and on October 16, 1952, she was married to Donny Mack Terry. Donny was employed by the telephone company, and was transferred to Silver City in 1953. Over the next thirteen years, they lived in Silver City, Las Cruces twice, Roswell and Artesia, before returning to Portales in 1966. While her children were in school, she served in the PTA. Pat was very active in the Bethel Homemakers Club and had served as President multiple times, as well as Vice President and Secretary. Pat was also a vital part of the telephone tree for the club. For eighteen years she was on a Ladies' Bowling League. They bowled at the Campus Union Building until it was closed, and then they bowled in Clovis. She had competed in countless tournaments throughout the state, and had numerous trophies, ribbons and pins to commemorate her participation. In recent years she had begun quilting with the Quilting Club.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Kyla and D. McCall of Albuquerque and Charlotte and John Fish of Capitan, NM; her two sons and daughter-in-law, Kent Terry of Portales and Craig and Lyene Terry of Albuquerque; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy Walker of Abilene, TX and Vicki Hobbs of Roswell. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Harry and Bobby Jordan and by her beloved husband, Donny Mack, who died June 17, 2016.
