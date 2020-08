Or Copy this URL to Share

FARWELL- Patricia (Pat) Landrum, 75, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020, in Brookdale Monterey Memory Care in Lubbock, TX.

She was born November 24, 1944, in Washington D.C. to Jesse and Margaret Landrum who preceded her in death.

She is survived by twin brother, Mike and his wife Anna of Lubbock.

Due to ongoing pandemic private graveside service was held August 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Farwell.



