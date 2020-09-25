Patricia Mariah Bass, 80, of Clovis, NM passed away on September 21, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkland Baptist Church with Aaron Boydstun officiating. Private burial will be at Portales Cemetery in Portales, NM. Arrangements are by Agape Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Lubbock, Texas.
Patricia was born in El Paso, Texas to Claude Livingston Woods and Lily Kettler Woods on April 9, 1940. She attended elementary school at various locations in New Mexico. Her family settled in Portales, NM where she attended junior high and graduated from Portales High School in 1957. She attended Eastern New Mexico University and received her Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in home economics, and later graduating with her Masters Degree in Education, with an emphasis in special education from Eastern New Mexico University as well. She worked for Farwell Independent Schools for one year. She taught for Clovis Municipal Schools for 36 years, one year at Gattis Junior High, and the rest of her teaching career at Marshall Junior High as a special education teacher.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lily Woods; her companion of more than 20 years, David Kyle, Sr.; son, Edwin Kyle; and grandson, Matthew Rains.
Patricia is survived by her daughters: Karen (Charles) Harrell, Janet (Clay) Rains of Clovis, NM; son, David (Janna) Kyle, Jr. of Moab, Utah; daughter in law, Gina Kyle of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren: Tiffany (Josh) Faul, Tyler (Alyssa Potocki) Harrell, and Stettson Rains of Clovis, NM; Jeremy Harrell and Jared (Kristi) Kennard of Lubbock, Texas; Nathan (Amy McNeil) Kennard of Roswell, NM; Ashlyn (Kyle) D'Spain of Tyler, Texas; Robert Kyle and Ryder Rosenberg of Moab, Utah, and Terra Kyle of Dallas, Texas; nineteen great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations be made to The Special Olympics
or the Down Syndrome Foundation.
The family of Patricia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to LaMonica and Courtney of Accolade Home Care, and the physicians, nurses, and other health care providers in the Neuro Intensive Critical Care Unit at UMC in Lubbock, Texas.