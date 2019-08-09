|
Patricia "Nettie" Trujillo went to be with her closest friend, and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 29, 2019, in Clovis, New Mexico.
Nettie was well-known in Clovis for her words of wisdom, grace, smile and over all love for everyone she came in contact with.
Nettie was brought into this world on September 17, 1957, to Anthony Gallegos and Vera Beltran in Denver, Colorado. She married Bobby "Dion" Trujillo on January 3, 2003.
Nettie loved to garden, collect sea life figurines, fish, and organize adventures. Nettie also loved to collect Light houses, and much like a light house, she was a beacon of light, in her community.
Mrs. Trujillo is preceded in death by her brother, James Gallegos, and sister Judy Garcia.
Nettie is survived by many beautiful and wonderful friends including but not limited to; her spouse Dion, parents, Tony and Vera, brothers; Tony Gallegos Jr., Gilbert Gallegos, Tony Clyde Gallegos sisters; Della Gallegos Duran, Sue Torres, and Corrine Gallegos. Daughter; Lisa Gallegos sons; Robert Echerivel and Anthony Gallegos. 18 Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and 1 great grandchild.
Donations are being taken for her services at Steed Todd Funeral Home. 800 E Manana Clovis, NM 88101
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019