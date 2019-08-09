Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Trujillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Netti" Trujillo


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Netti" Trujillo Obituary
Patricia "Nettie" Trujillo went to be with her closest friend, and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 29, 2019, in Clovis, New Mexico.
Nettie was well-known in Clovis for her words of wisdom, grace, smile and over all love for everyone she came in contact with.
Nettie was brought into this world on September 17, 1957, to Anthony Gallegos and Vera Beltran in Denver, Colorado. She married Bobby "Dion" Trujillo on January 3, 2003.
Nettie loved to garden, collect sea life figurines, fish, and organize adventures. Nettie also loved to collect Light houses, and much like a light house, she was a beacon of light, in her community.
Mrs. Trujillo is preceded in death by her brother, James Gallegos, and sister Judy Garcia.
Nettie is survived by many beautiful and wonderful friends including but not limited to; her spouse Dion, parents, Tony and Vera, brothers; Tony Gallegos Jr., Gilbert Gallegos, Tony Clyde Gallegos sisters; Della Gallegos Duran, Sue Torres, and Corrine Gallegos. Daughter; Lisa Gallegos sons; Robert Echerivel and Anthony Gallegos. 18 Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and 1 great grandchild.

Donations are being taken for her services at Steed Todd Funeral Home. 800 E Manana Clovis, NM 88101
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steed-Todd Funeral Home
Download Now