Patrick Chavez
1971 - 2020
Patrick Chavez, a long term resident of Portales, NM, passed away on November 2, 2020. Patrick was born October 14, 1971, in Portales to the home of Connie (Pacheco) and Nick E. Chavez.  A small memorial service took place at his Mother's grave site in Portales on October 25, where his remains were placed next to his Mom. In lieu of flowers, a gofundme.com account has been set up to to assist his children during probate.  In addition, an account has been set up under his name at any Wells Fargo location.
Patrick graduated from Portales High in 1990. He graduated from ENMU with a Bachelor of Science Degree/Biology Degree in 1996. He was previously employed as a Biology teacher in various schools in NM and most recently was employed with the City of Portales.  Patrick's final wish was to gift his organs;  his lungs were gifted to a 65 year year old male and his liver was gifted to a 39 year old female who had been waiting for his gift for 751 days.
He is survived by his life partner, Debbie Sanchez; daughter and son, Hanna and Josh Chavez; grandson, Zachary Chavez; stepchildren, Carol Maes, Jonathan Maes, Moriah Maes and their children; father, Nick Chavez; brother, Nick Chavez, Jr.  He is preceded by death by his mother, Connie Chavez on December 2, 2014.
His love was for his kids and his grandchild.   His second love, of course, was his beautiful Harley Davidson motorcycle.    Godspeed off into the sunset....

   Services have been entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc. wheelermortuary.net

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
