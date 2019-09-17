|
|
Paul A Drake, 62, from Socorro, New Mexico went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
He was born June 7, 1957, in Erie, Pennsylvania to Harold and Helen Drake. They moved to Clovis when he was a young boy. Paul joined the army and served from 1979 to 2003. He traveled from Albany, New York to Ramstein AFB Germany. He worked at ENMR as a cable slicer before moving to Socorro then went to work for the government in communications doing fiber optics in White Sands New Mexico.
He was a great car fanatic. He was always interested in anything that had a motor. He loved going to Indy 500 and drag races. He loved fixing things and passed this along to his son. He was a big Denver Brocos fan. He enjoyed helping and managing the Disabled American Veterans in Socorro, New Mexico where he lived for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen Drake; a sister, Christine Daves.
Paul is survived by his son, Walker Drake and fiancé Amanda Buhalts of Carlsbad, New Mexico; two brothers, David (Vickie) Drake of Englewood, Colorado, Doug (Linda) Drake of Clovis; and one sister, Betsy (Ronnie) Smith of Clovis.
Memorial Service will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. D.A.V. 200 5th Street Socorro, New Mexico.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 22, 2019