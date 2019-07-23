|
Paul Anthony Johnson, 62, of Clovis, NM passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center. A service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton.
Paul was born December 25, 1956 in Clovis, NM to Trosey Lee Johnson and Cleo Ruth Brown Johnson. He worked for Ruidoso Water Company. Paul enjoyed shooting pool, and visiting his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include: his brother; Johnny Johnson (Onamong Regulus) of Clovis, NM, and his nieces and nephews, Tony Johnson, Adreanna, Monica, Christina, Anthony, Zakery, Mona Lisa, Daniel, Isaiah, Charlee, Marisia, Eric Marez, Nicole Marez, Deserey Marez, Meriaha Marez, Tiffany Marez, Rae Rae Marez, R.J. Alvarado, JJ Alvarado, Trease Mayfield, Yolanda Mayfield, Mike Mayfield, Gregory Johnson, Shawna Johnson, Sharey Mayfield, Marcus Johnson, Aliya Uvalli, Eliana Uvalli, Delores Barela, Dejah Barela, John Castillo, JJ Castillo, Shanda Johnson, Deonte Jackson, Brittney Padilla, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Trosey and Cleo Johnson, three sisters; Cherry M. Johnson, Mary Anderson, and Martha Brunch, and three brothers; Terry Lee Johnson, Don Earl Johnson, and Michael Johnson.
