Paul Dean Gunnells
1954 - 2020
Paul Dean Gunnells, 66, beloved Father and Son, was called to his heavenly resting place on October 3, 2020.
Paul was born February 22, 1954, at Clovis Air Force Base to Charles F. and Nola D. Gunnells.
Paul attended St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bovina, Tx. He enjoyed Nascar, Football, duck hunting and 'eating good food'. He truly loved to make friends and visit with others.
He is survived by his father, Charles Gunnells; son Sean Gunnells; son, Ryan Oyagak; sister, Cheryl Gunnells and friend, Jamye Bethel. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Nola Gunnells.
A memorial service will be held on Monday October 12, 2020, at Steed Todd in Clovis, NM at 1p.m. MDT., with B.J. Brooks officiating. Private burial will follow at Lawn Haven cemetery.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
