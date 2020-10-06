Paul Dean Gunnells, 66, beloved Father and Son, was called to his heavenly resting place on October 3, 2020.

Paul was born February 22, 1954, at Clovis Air Force Base to Charles F. and Nola D. Gunnells.

Paul attended St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bovina, Tx. He enjoyed Nascar, Football, duck hunting and 'eating good food'. He truly loved to make friends and visit with others.

He is survived by his father, Charles Gunnells; son Sean Gunnells; son, Ryan Oyagak; sister, Cheryl Gunnells and friend, Jamye Bethel. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Nola Gunnells.

A memorial service will be held on Monday October 12, 2020, at Steed Todd in Clovis, NM at 1p.m. MDT., with B.J. Brooks officiating. Private burial will follow at Lawn Haven cemetery.



