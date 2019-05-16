Paul Luke Teel, age 47 lived in Rio Rico/Nogales, Arizona died on April 14th, 2019. Born

September 9th, 1971 in Clovis, New Mexico. Son of Kenneth David Teel and Sylvia Ann Koenig Teel, husband of Dianna Lopez Teel, and father to Mariah Lenee Teel and Paul Thomas Teel.

Paul attended Nogales High School and graduated Clovis High School class of 1990. In 1991, Paul started his farm machinery sales career with Ward Bros.Tractor of Clovis working with his father David Teel. Paul set out on his own in 1999 selling machinery to over 20 countries worldwide. In 2017 Paul started Atlas Logistics Trucking, hauling produce to the western seven states. Paul loved reading and gardening and cooking for family and friends. He loved animals and helping anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife Dianna Lopez Teel, daughter Mariah Lenee Teel, son Paul Thomas Teel, mother Sylvia Ann Koenig Teel, sister Anna Teel, uncles Phillip Paul Teel and Robert Teel, aunts Elizabeth Teel Vibbard and Linda Teel Sandquist, uncles Mark Koenig and Kevin Koenig, and over 100 cousins from his Ward family. Paul loved

his Teel, Koenig, Ward, and Dunlap family.

Paul was preceded in death by his father Kenneth David Teel on August 7th, 2018, grandparents William Earl Teel, Fay Marjorie Dunlap Teel, Sylvester Koenig and Doris Ward Koenig, and fifteen aunts and uncles.

Services will be held Sunday May 26th 10:30am at Melrose Senior Citizen Center 427 Main St. Melrose, New Mexico followed by burial at Field Cemetery, Field New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of the Brethren- Clovis New Mexico would be appreciated.

Corinthians 13:4-8 Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 22, 2019