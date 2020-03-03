|
Peggy Snider Gikas, 88, passed away on February 22, 2020 in Belton, Texas.
Peggy June Mayfield was born in Friona, Texas on September 15, 1931, to Mary and Howard Mayfield. She grew up on a farm with her parents and two older sisters, Jean and Dorothy. Peggy professed her love for the Lord and was baptized at age 13. She attended schools in Friona for 12 years. In high school, she played basketball, acted as drum major for 3 years, and played the timpani. After graduating from Friona High School in 1949, she attended West Texas State University.
Peggy married Melvin A. Snider, Jr. on January 20, 1951. They had three children: John (1952), Kim (1954), and David (1958). Junior farmed and raised beef for their family south of Farwell, Texas. Peggy was a homemaker, and she kept busy sewing clothes, canning garden produce, painting, and entertaining her many friends and family who enjoyed her home-cooked meals. She was a faithful member of Farwell United Methodist Church, volunteering her time as a Sunday School teacher, a youth leader, and a choir member. The Snider family took frequent ski trips, and they remember their life growing up on the Farwell farm as a happy and busy time. Junior passed away unexpectedly in August of 1980.
The family continued to farm, and in 1982 Peggy opened a decorating studio, Twin Oaks, PSI Design, with the help of her sister Dorothy and long-time friend June Magness. She continued her volunteer work and became a Commissioner for the Methodist Children's Home in 1982, serving in this capacity and on the MCH Board of Directors until 2005. She married Chris Gikas on September 1, 1985. They traveled several times to Italy, Greece, and France, enjoying art in the beautiful European galleries. They continued to live in Farwell, volunteering in their community, participating in their church, and running Twin Oaks for many years. Chris passed away in 2004.
In 2008, Peggy moved to Albuquerque, NM to care for her sister Jean for the next four years. Then, in 2012, she moved to Salado to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Grady Newton. She joined the Salado United Methodist Church, participated in Sunday School and helped with the I-35 Thanksgiving Project, and the Family Promise ministry. She was very involved with her family and friends.
Peggy Snider is survived by her children John (and Deb) Snider of Texline, Texas, Kim (and Grady) Newton of Salado, Texas, and David (and Carol) Snider of Farwell, Texas. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren Lauren (and Chris) Glenn, Nick (and Alex) Newton (all of Salado), and Robert (and Caressa) Snider of Rochester, MN as well as five great-grandchildren Madison and Zeke Glenn, and Grace, Jett, and Kash Newton (all of Salado, Texas).
A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held on March 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Salado United Methodist Church. She will be buried next to her late husband, Junior, at Sunset Terrace Cemetery in Farwell. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Methodist Children's Home in Waco or to the Salado UMC I-35 Thanksgiving Project.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 4, 2020