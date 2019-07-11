Funeral services for Peggy Marie Ennis, 78, of Lubbock, TX will be at 2:00 PM, Thurs., July 11, 2019, in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Amy Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Peggy's grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Peggy Marie Ennis was born July 31, 1940, in Eunice, NM to the home of Corinne E. "Bobbie" (White) and Hotha "Slim" Thomas, and died July 8, 2019, in Lubbock, TX at the age of 78 years, 11 months and 8 days. Her family moved to Hereford, TX where she spent her early life. Peggy graduated from Hereford High School in 1958. It was while working at the local theater that she first met Joe Ennis. He would drive by to try to catch her eye. They were married on September 13, 1958. After they married, they lived in a number of states before finally settling in Clovis and Portales. Peggy was mainly a homemaker, however, she also kept books for Joe in his Kirby Vacuum Cleaner business. She and Joe loved planting and growing flowers. Peggy also enjoyed decorating cup towels. Family times were very important to her, and she always made lots of homemade pies and ice cream. She loved baking and reading mysteries. For several years, she and Joe had a camping trailer, and she enjoyed their trips together.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney C. and Carol Ennis of New Braunfels, TX and Ronald J. and Elaine Ennis of Lubbock, TX; two daughters, Kimberley E. Montano and husband, Henry and Kerry "Bug" Ennis and wife, Kayla all of Portales; ten grandchildren, Jeffry Ennis and wife, Carleigh, Jennifer Ennis, Talia Ennis, Shara Sweet, Jordan Ennis and wife, Stacie, Joseph Montano, Lexi Navarro-Dealba and husband, Hernan, Angelina Montano, Angelique Ennis and Nathaniel Ennis; five great-grandchildren, Owen, Emery and Axton Ennis, Saylor Isabel Ennis and Jaydn Josiah Sweet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Johnny Thomas, three sisters, Betty Roberts, Pat Starr and Dell Hernandez, and by her beloved husband, Joe, who died Jan. 4, 2018 after more than 59 years of marriage.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 14, 2019