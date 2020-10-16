Maj. (Ret) Peter C. Wilt 93 passed away on October 7, 2020, at his home in Clovis, New Mexico. He served 20 years in the military retiring as Major from the United States Air Force. He was a World War II Veteran. Pete was also a teacher at Texico, NM. Pete owned and operated Prince Marine and CRC DWI services. He loved playing golf and was a member of the NM Senior Golf Association.

Pete was a loving Husband, Father, Papa and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents Carrie Greene and Kenneth Wilt; loving wife Anita K Wilt; a son David Wilt of Clovis; a daughter Dianne Wilt of Texas; and a son-in-law Scott Rebtoy of Oklahoma.

He is survived by his children Leslie Rebtoy of OK, Pete Wilt (Cynthia) of Clovis, Barbara Hardin (Dudley) of Clovis, Larry Wilt (Lisa) of WA and Nora Gaddis (Justin) of TX. Grandkids Sean Williams, Staci Williams (Courtney), Shelby Truesdale (Warren), Skyler Wilt (Katie), Kane Wilt, Shannan Gutierrez (Armando) Starla Bamforth (John), Sarah Wilson (Rich), Austin Wilt (Emily) Aaron Ollom, Joshua Gaddis, Daniel Gaddis (Nydia), Nathan Gaddis (Stacie); and 21 Great Grandkids.

Dad, you left me beautiful memories your love is still my guide and though I cannot see you, you're always by my side.



Love and miss you,

The Family



