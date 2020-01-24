Home

Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
Philip Gibbs


1957 - 2020
Philip Gibbs Obituary
Philip Gibbs, 63, beloved Husband, was called to his eternal resting place on January 18, 2020. He entered this world on January 12, 1957, in Clovis, NM, born to Clabern and Earline (Gunnels) Jones Gibbs.
Philip is survived by his wife, Suzanne Dickinson-Gibbs; two step children, Lance Dickinson and Kristen Lantz; one brother, David Gibbs; and two sisters, Mary Ann McLoughlin and Esther Cantrell. His nieces include Melissa Frazier, Connie Mobley, and Amy Gray and nephew Bryan Cantrell. His grandchildren are Zach Dickinson, Lexi Lucas, Cade Lantz, and Caitlin Lantz; as well as 5 great-grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Steed Todd Chapel with Dusty Leatherwood officiating.
Philip grew up and graduated from Melrose, NM. He farmed northeast of Melrose for many years and worked construction for LCI2, Grancore, and Heritage Southwest. Family, friends, and his dog were very important to him. He will always be remembered by his big smile and warm heart. His greatest enjoyment was spending time in the mountains either on a motorcycle or the porch of their cabin in Red River.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 26, 2020
