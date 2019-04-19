Quienten Cannon joined his heavenly father Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Alamogordo, NM. He was born May 18, 1937, in Clovis New Mexico to James Finis Cannon and Glenna McGill Cannon. After the passing of his mother Glenna, when he was 10 years old, he gained a wonderful new mother Grace Edelman Cannon. He attended school in Clovis and Elida, NM. He graduated from Elida High School in 1955.

Quienten married Barbara Gunn May 22, 1955, in Clovis, NM. They were married for 15 years and had two children, Dennis and Stephannie. The family lived in Roswell, Broadview, and Clovis, NM.

Quienten married Donna Marler August 2, 1980 in Ranchvale, NM. From this union he welcomed two step-daughters, Marla Pennington and Joni Marler. Quienten and Donna lived in Clovis, Ruidoso and Alamogordo, NM.

Quienten worked as a rural mail carrier with the US Post Office, in the Broadview and Clovis area from 1955 until his retirement in 1997. He drove a school bus for Nolen Beevers from 1973-1976. Quienten was a volunteer with the Mounted Patrol in Clovis, NM from 1976-2003 and worked security at the Ruidoso Downs Race Track for 10+ Years. He was a member of the Angus Church of the Nazarene in Bonita, NM.

Quienten is survived by his wife, Donna Cannon of Alamogordo, NM, a son Dennis Cannon of Texhoma, OK, a daughter Stephannie (Taylor) Clark of Texhoma, OK, two step-daughters Marla Pennington of Memphis, TN, and Joni Marler of Clovis, NM, four sisters: Patsy Graham of Clovis, NM, Glenda (Wayne) Harris of Ruidoso, NM, Eileen Husted and Debby Cannon of Elida, NM, 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Quienten was preceded in death by his parents: Finis and Glenna Cannon and Grace Cannon, Brother-in-laws: Bobby Graham and Andy Husted, and a grandson: Jason Cowan.

Condolences or Memories may be sent to [email protected]



Come celebrate Quienten Cannon's life

Saturday, April 27th, 2:00 pm

Mission Garden of Memories

2900 W. 7th, Clovis, NM Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 21, 2019