On Friday, April 3, 2020, Rachael Jane Brown was greeted with open arms by her Mother in heaven.

Rachael was born January 24, 1963 in Clovis, NM to Helen and Eddie Ortiz. She married Donald Thomas Brown (Chuck) October 9, 1982 in Clovis, NM and went on to have three children whom she loved and adored: Danielle, Aaron and Eric.

Rachael's favorite pass time was listening to music. Her favorite bands included: 80's rock bands, 3 Doors Down, Shinedown and anything else she could "jam" to. She enjoyed sitting on her back porch in the evenings and jammed out often! Rachael also loved having the title of being a Nana and enjoyed her three granddaughters and her dog Scooby.

Survivors include: her husband; Chuck Brown of 37 years, three children; Danielle (TJ) Rodriguez of Clovis, NM; Aaron (WIll) of Boston, MA; and Eric Brown of Lubbock, Texas; three grandchildren: Denae , Chloe and Aubrianna; two sisters: Debbie (Albert) Hernandez of Dallas, Texas; Delia (David) of Alamagordo, NM and her father; Eddie Ortiz of Clovis, NM.

She is preceded in death by her mother and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

A memorial service will be held June 5th at 10am at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel.



