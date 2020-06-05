Rada Winkles, 90, of Clovis, NM, passed away June 2, 2020.

She was born February 8, 1930, in Hereford, TX to Joe and Cassie Morgan.

Rada was a member of the Advent Christian Church. Rada married Perry Winkles on July 5, 1947. She retired from the United States Postal Service after 20+ years of service in Texico, NM and was a life member of the Hospital Auxiliary at Plains Regional Medical Center. Mema, as she was lovingly referred to by her grandchildren and great grandchildren was an avid quilter who often donated her quilts and needlework to local organizations.

She is preceded in death by her son, Harvie Winkles; husband, Perry Winkles; parents and 12 brothers and sisters.

Rada is survived by her son, Terry Max Winkles of Texico, NM; daughter, Beverly Ford of Alamogordo, NM; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

The service will be held at 10:00am, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Steed-Todd Chapel with Wayne Boydstun officiating.

Rada will be laid to rest at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Joseph Winkles, Joshua Winkles, Jacob Winkles, Jack Morgan, Joe Morgan and Jerry Woods.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Billy Ford Nursing School Scholarship Fund through Wells Fargo or the Plains Regional Medical Center Auxiliary are greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Steed-Todd Funeral Home and Crematory, 800 E Manana Blvd, Clovis, New Mexico (575) 763-5541.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store