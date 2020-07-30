The Mass of the Resurrection for Ramona Abarca, 93, of Portales, will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church with Fr. Francisco Carbajal as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Aaron Abarca, David Abarca, Jr., Eric Padilla, Jason Abarca, Emilio Padilla, Alfonso Villanueva, Adrian Abarca, Andrew Abarca, Jorge Ochoa, Jr., David Byrd and Miguel Abarca IV serving as pallbearers. All other grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Ramona Abarca was born June 25, 1927, in Ario de Rayon, Mexico to the home of Josefa (Castro) and Ramon Solis and died at her home near Portales on July 29, 2020. On May 23, 1943, in Ario de Rayon, Mexico she was married to Miguel Abarca II. They immigrated to California in 1957. After living in several locations throughout California, they settled in Ramona, CA before moving to the Portales area in 1979. Mrs. Abarca assisted her husband in his dairy business, as well as tending to her family and making a comfortable home for them all. She loved feeding her large family, and enjoyed taking her grandchildren for drives. She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse and Dyann Abarca of Portales, Manuel and Flora Abarca of LaQuinta, CA and David and Guadalupe Abarca of Portales; four daughters and sons-in-law, Juanita and Fernando Ruvalcaba of Clovis, NM, Socorro and Jorge Ochoa of Portales, Ramona and Alfredo Garcia of Oklahoma City, OK and Sandra and Steve Villanueva of Portales; a daughter-in-law, Gina (Mrs. Miguel III) Abarca of Wilcox, AZ; 32 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Francisco Solis of Ario de Rayon, MX; as well as a number of nieces and nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Josefina Solis; three brothers, Lucas, Jesus and Manuel Solis; a sister, Maria (Solis) Echavarria; a son, Miguel Abarca III, a daughter and son-in-law, Maria Luisa (Abarca) and Richard Byrd, a grandson, Richard Byrd and by her beloved husband, Miguel Abarca II who died May 21, 2020 two days short of 77 years of marriage.
