1/1
Ramona (Solis) Abarca
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Mass of the Resurrection for Ramona Abarca, 93, of Portales, will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church with Fr. Francisco Carbajal as Celebrant.  Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Aaron Abarca, David Abarca, Jr., Eric Padilla, Jason Abarca, Emilio Padilla, Alfonso Villanueva, Adrian Abarca, Andrew Abarca, Jorge Ochoa, Jr., David Byrd and Miguel Abarca IV serving as pallbearers.  All other grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Ramona Abarca was born June 25, 1927, in Ario de Rayon, Mexico to the home of Josefa (Castro) and Ramon Solis and died at her home near Portales on July 29, 2020.  On May 23, 1943, in Ario de Rayon, Mexico she was married to Miguel Abarca II.  They immigrated to California in 1957.  After living in several locations throughout California, they settled in Ramona, CA before moving to the Portales area in 1979.  Mrs. Abarca assisted her husband in his dairy business, as well as tending to her family and making a comfortable home for them all.  She loved feeding her large family, and enjoyed taking her grandchildren for drives.  She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse and Dyann Abarca of Portales, Manuel and Flora Abarca of LaQuinta, CA and David and Guadalupe Abarca of Portales; four daughters and sons-in-law, Juanita and Fernando Ruvalcaba of Clovis, NM, Socorro and Jorge Ochoa of Portales, Ramona and Alfredo Garcia of Oklahoma City, OK and Sandra and Steve Villanueva of Portales; a daughter-in-law, Gina (Mrs. Miguel III) Abarca of Wilcox, AZ; 32 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Francisco Solis of Ario de Rayon, MX; as well as a number of nieces and nephews and other family members. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Josefina Solis; three brothers, Lucas, Jesus and Manuel Solis; a sister, Maria (Solis) Echavarria; a son, Miguel Abarca III, a daughter and son-in-law, Maria Luisa (Abarca) and Richard Byrd, a grandson, Richard Byrd and by her beloved husband, Miguel Abarca II who died May 21, 2020 two days short of 77 years of marriage.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wheeler Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved