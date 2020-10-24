1/1
Randa Marie (Jump) Tidwell
1919 - 2020
Randa Marie Tidwell was born in Clovis, NM on January 27, 1919, to Arthur Jump and Ada Belle (Smith) Jump and went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 17, 2020. She was a lifetime Clovis resident and a member of Parkland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey; sons Charles and James; four sisters, Mildred Bonner, Ruth Aldrich, Audrey Coyle and Ramona Wynn. She is also survived by two daughters, Randa Crownover of Clovis and Carolyn Laughlin of Albuquerque; a half-brother Bill Jump; eleven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Marie loved God's beautiful creation and pursued her dream of becoming an oil artist after her children were grown. Painting flowers, trees and NM landscapes brought her great joy for many years. She was a member of several art associations, taught oil painting and showed her paintings at many art shows in NM and TX. Her paintings sold in galleries in Old Mesilla, NM and Taos, NM and she kept painting until age 97.

Graveside services were held at Mission Garden of Memories on October 22, 2020 under the direction of Steed Todd, with Pastor Wayne Boydstun, officiating. Please send donations to NM Baptist Children's home, 2200 S Ave I, Portales, NM 88130.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
