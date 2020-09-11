Ray Ann Wright, a long-time Lovington area resident and educator, passed July 24th, 2020. Ray Ann was born in Gainesville, Texas July 8, 1932, to Raymond and Anna Allen. The family moved to Portales, New Mexico, where the Allen's' owned and operated the R.B. Allen Lumber Yard.
Ray Ann earned a BA in Music Education in Vocal, Band, and Orchestra in 1953 from Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU). She earned a BA in Elementary Education in 1955 from the University of Wyoming and completed a Master of Arts in Elementary Education and a Certificate in Administration from ENMU. From 1989 to 2003, she worked as an Adjunct Professor at the College of Southwest.
In 1953, she moved to Lovington, NM to teach elementary school music. She met Jerry Wright, the then Mayor of Lovington, at a dance. They were married June 13, 1956.
Ray Ann taught second and third grade in Lovington for 25 years before becoming Principal of Jefferson and Lea Elementary Schools from 1984-1995. She served as an officer in numerous philanthropic and educational organizations. Among her many honors were NM Outstanding Jr. Member of DAR, 1967; Lovington Public Schools Teacher of the Year, 1989; and Lovington Citizen of the Year, 2003.
Ray Ann was a member of the Lovington First United Methodist Church starting in 1956, where she was Assistant Chancel Choir Director, Jubilate Bell Choir member, Children's Choir Director, a VBS and Sunday School teacher, Lay Leader, Worship Chairperson, and Walk to Emmaus Director. She greatly enjoyed her travels to the Holy Lands.
Music was a huge and joyous part of her life. She enjoyed opera, classical selections, Broadway shows, and theater. A special highlight was performing at Carnegie Hall as part of the soprano section of a community choir.
During her nearly 50-year career, Ray Ann positively impacted the lives of thousands of children and colleagues. Like many educators, if she saw a child in need, she bought winter coats, clothing, shoes, and school supplies. She took great satisfaction in keeping up with the success and stories of her students.
Survivors include son, Allen (Nancy) Wright of Tucson; son, Steven (Debbie) Wright of Las Cruces, and grandchildren, Erin and Kelsey Wright; Chriss and Allyssa Wright; Fatima Jimenez and Angelica Villa; and great grandchildren Faith and Albert Villa, and Jonathan and P.J. DeLaTorre.
In addition to her faith, family and friends were her most important treasures. In honor of Ray Ann, wear something blue, enjoy your friends and go out to lunch as often as possible! A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 26th at the First United Methodist Church, 407 Main Street, Lovington, NM 88260, with Pastor Matt Bridges officiating.
Memorials are welcome to the Ray Ann Wright Memorial Scholarship Fund, https://www.enmu.edu/
about/enmu-foundation, ENMU Foundation, Station 8, 1500 S Ave K, Portales, NM 88130 or to the First United Methodist Church General Fund, 407 N Main, Lovington, NM 88260.
Arrangements by Smith Rogers Kirby
Funeral Home.