Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Ray David Urioste


1971 - 2019
Ray David Urioste Obituary
Ray Urioste, age 48, of Tucumcari, NM, passed away Friday July 26, 2019, at his home in Tucumcari, NM. Memorial services will be held August 14, 2019, 2:00 PM, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street in Clovis, NM, with Alex Urioste officiating. Cremation has taken place.  Private burial will be at a later date.
Ray was born, April 16, 1971, to Richard and Ann (Maes) Urioste in Clovis, NM. He loved fishing, listening to music, riding ATV's and motorcycling. Ray was a San Francisco 49ers fan.
Survivors include his wife Mandie Jurdan Urioste of the home; three daughters: Corine Jurdan, Makayla Sneed, and Denise Sneed; his parents: Richard and Ann Urioste of Tucumcari, NM; two brothers: Ralph (Raquel) Urioste and Ricky (Anita Chavez) Urioste, both of Clovis, NM; one sister: Kathy (Donnie) Pender, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Home Funeral, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019
