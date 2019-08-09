|
Ray Urioste, age 48, of Tucumcari, NM, passed away Friday July 26, 2019, at his home in Tucumcari, NM. Memorial services will be held August 14, 2019, 2:00 PM, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street in Clovis, NM, with Alex Urioste officiating. Cremation has taken place. Private burial will be at a later date.
Ray was born, April 16, 1971, to Richard and Ann (Maes) Urioste in Clovis, NM. He loved fishing, listening to music, riding ATV's and motorcycling. Ray was a San Francisco 49ers fan.
Survivors include his wife Mandie Jurdan Urioste of the home; three daughters: Corine Jurdan, Makayla Sneed, and Denise Sneed; his parents: Richard and Ann Urioste of Tucumcari, NM; two brothers: Ralph (Raquel) Urioste and Ricky (Anita Chavez) Urioste, both of Clovis, NM; one sister: Kathy (Donnie) Pender, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Home Funeral, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019