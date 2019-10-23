|
|
Raymond Donald Falks, age 86, loving husband and father of five children, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his home in Clovis, NM.
Ray was born on July 29, 1933, in Wharton, TX. On November 20, 1953, he married Wanda Savanich Falks. They raised three daughters and two sons. Ray was fearless in his efforts to become the fun-loving, compassionate, generous father and grandfather (Papa) he could be. He prided himself in being a good listener and giving you his full attention, and above all, he loved his family with a true understanding of grace. Ray had a love for music, singing, and playing his guitar. He was active in the lives of his kids, even coaching Little League baseball. Ray was happiest when surrounded by all his family and there was never a doubt about that from his ever present smile. In his early years, he enjoyed baseball and played a short stint in the minor leagues with the AAA team, White Caps, owned by the Rangers. Ray served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. After his military service, Ray worked at Santa Fe Railroad for 35 years, where he was known as "RD Falks." It was here Ray discovered his talent for bowling and accumulated a collection of trophies for the Santa Fe team. He retired from the railroad in 1989 as Assistant Superintendent. He served as warden and treasurer for Saint James Episcopal Church, as well as served on the board for the United Way.
Mr. Falks is survived by his wife, Wanda Evon Falks, one month shy of 66 years; five children and their spouses, Darlene Wilhite (Kenny); Diana Garland (Carey); Donna Montoya (Ray); Dean Falks (Sandra); and Donny Falks (MaryAnn); ten grandchildren, Jarod Wilhite, T.J. Everett, Tristen Everett, Tiffany Montoya Welsh, Jeremy Montoya, Frisco Falks, Kelani Falks Mondragon, Brady Falks, Brennan Falks and Denise Falks Green; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Florence Falks Korenck; brother, Billy Falks; son-in-law, Kent Everett; and grandson, Jace Wilhite.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Steed-Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana Blvd., Clovis, NM 88101. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 27, 2019