Raymond Douglas Miller, 70, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home in Clovis. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 and Friday, May 22, 2020, from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 Thornton Street. Cremation will take place after the visitation and a private burial will be held at a later date.
Doug was born August 30, 1949, in Clovis, NM to Stacy James and Ruth Elizabeth (Scoles) Miller. He married Mary Darnise Schwarz August 30, 1978, in Clovis, NM. He worked for the Clovis Police Department after his retirement he served as a Magistrate Judge. During his time on the Clovis Police force he received the Medal of Valor. Doug enjoyed barbequing, traveling, listening to books on audio, archaeology, and fishing.
Survivors include: his wife; Mary Miller of Clovis, NM, two daughters; Amber Miller of Lubbock, TX, and Nicole Hester (Brent) of Lubbock, TX, sister; Janetta Geisler (Bill) of Clovis, NM, brother; W.T. Miller of Clovis, NM, grandchild; Tristan Hester; beloved dog; Winston, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Stacy and Ruth Miller, brother; Stacy James Miller Jr, niece, Ronnica Thompson, and great-nephew; Jacob Thompson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.