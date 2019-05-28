Rebecca Darlene Winter was born March 20, 1960, in Portales, New Mexico to William Melvin and Martha May (Ward) Kizer and passed away May 20, 2019, in Vian, Oklahoma at the age of 59.

She is survived by her three daughters; Summer Danielle Shrock, Winter Trista Dene` Wanzor and husband Brian, Autumn Di'Nessa Duran and husband Josue, two sons; Ward Austin Shrock, William Clayton Shrock and wife Jordan, brother, Brantley King, sisters; Drenda Lynn Murzin, Monica King, Nita Sheryl Kizer, sixteen grandchildren, her beloved pug, Baxter, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and loved ones.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Winter, parents; Martha and Aurbrey King, father; Melvin Kizer, sisters, Drenda Joyce Kizer, Deborah Roten, and brother Melvin Dwayne Kizer.

She loved to cook and crochet.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 pm June 1, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church Portales, New Mexico. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau, Oklahoma.

"I'm so glad we've had this tome together; just to have a laugh or sing a song. Seems we just get started and before you know it…comes the time we have to say so long."

